Perkins was waived by the Giants on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Perkins was a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season in New York. In Perkins' absence Wayne Gallman will operate as the unquestioned backup to Saquon Barkley. The 2016 fifth-round pick will look to earn a depth role elsewhere in the league.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories