Paul Perkins: Rejoins Detroit's practice squad
The Lions signed Perkins to the practice squad Friday.
Perkins was cut by Detroit on Wednesday. Since being waived by the Giants in mid-September, he's bounced between the team's 53-man roster and practice squad. With Tra Carson nursing a hamstring issue, it's conceivable that Perkins could make his way back to the active roster in the near future.
