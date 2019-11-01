The Lions signed Perkins to the practice squad Friday.

Perkins was cut by Detroit on Wednesday. Since being waived by the Giants in mid-September, he's bounced between the team's 53-man roster and practice squad. With Tra Carson nursing a hamstring issue, it's conceivable that Perkins could make his way back to the active roster in the near future.

