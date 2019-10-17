Play

The Lions waived Perkins on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Perkins was waived to make room for Tra Carson on the 53-man roster. The fourth-year pro appeared in just one contest during his time with the Lions, playing one snap on special teams versus the Packers in Week 6.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories