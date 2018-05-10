Perkins (pectoral) was waived/injured by the Giants on Thursday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Perkins -- just one year removed from being the top Giants back taken in fantasy drafts -- could revert back to injured reserve if he goes through waivers unclaimed after tearing a pectoral muscle this offseason and requiring surgery. Perkins received a shot at the starting job last season but plodded his way to 2.2 yards per carry before being bypassed by Wayne Gallman and totaling just nine carries over the final 12 games of the season. The offseason additions of Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL draft and Jonathan Stewart in free agency prompted the team to take a chance that he will clear waivers, but other teams could now swoop in.