Paul Perkins: Waived/injured by Giants
Perkins (pectoral) was waived/injured by the Giants on Thursday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Perkins -- just one year removed from being the top Giants back taken in fantasy drafts -- could revert back to injured reserve if he goes through waivers unclaimed after tearing a pectoral muscle this offseason and requiring surgery. Perkins received a shot at the starting job last season but plodded his way to 2.2 yards per carry before being bypassed by Wayne Gallman and totaling just nine carries over the final 12 games of the season. The offseason additions of Saquon Barkley second overall in the 2018 NFL draft and Jonathan Stewart in free agency prompted the team to take a chance that he will clear waivers, but other teams could now swoop in.
More News
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...