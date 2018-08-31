Turner was waived by the Patriots on Friday, Christopher Price of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Turner recorded nine receptions for 126 yards in his rookie season with the Eagles last year. Despite an unimpressive Patriots wide receiver core behind Julian Edelman (suspension) and Chris Hogan, Turner was not able to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster. If Turner clears waivers, he'll attempt to sign elsewhere as a depth receiver or special teams option.