The Eagles released Worrilow (knee) on Sunday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Worrilow has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in May of 2018, and it's unclear if the injury had anything to do with his release. The Delaware product still doesn't have a timetable for a return, which indicated he's still ways away from a return. He was set to become the backup middle linebacker when healthy, so he'll have to find a new team for a solidified role for 2019.

