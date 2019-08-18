Paul Worrilow: Let go by Philly
The Eagles released Worrilow (knee) on Sunday, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.
Worrilow has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL in May of 2018, and it's unclear if the injury had anything to do with his release. The Delaware product still doesn't have a timetable for a return, which indicated he's still ways away from a return. He was set to become the backup middle linebacker when healthy, so he'll have to find a new team for a solidified role for 2019.
