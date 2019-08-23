Worrilow (knee) is expected to sign a contract with the Ravens on Friday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Worrilow was released by the Eagles on Sunday but it only took a few days before nearing a deal with a new team. The 29-year-old is still struggling with a swollen right knee as he returns from a torn ACL, so it's not a given he's able to pass a physical.

