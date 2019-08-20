Worrilow, who was released by the Eagles on Sunday, noted that he has struggled to return to full health following his ACL tear last year, Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After suffering a torn ACL during 2018 OTAs, Worrilow spent his entire first season with the Eagles on injured reserve. The veteran noted that he was still not doing well heading into the 2019 campaign, as he failed to take the field for training camp this month due to knee swelling.