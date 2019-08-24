Worrilow (knee) will retire one day after signing a contract with the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a bit of a bizarre decision considering head coach John Harbaugh said Worrilow Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun when he spoke with the linebacker Friday night. It's possible the 29-year-old could return to the NFL after he's fully healthy considering Worrilow was reportedly still dealing with symptoms stemming from a 2018 torn ACL, but that seems unlikely after multiple years of lackluster play.