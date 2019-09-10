Worrilow worked out for Philadelphia "recently," Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The news comes as a bit of a surprise, as Worrilow announced his retirement Aug. 24, just one day after signing a contract with Baltimore. In fairness, the 29-year-old was dealing with a knee injury at the time of the announcement and now appears to be fully healthy.

