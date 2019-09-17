Paxton Lynch: Lands on Steelers' practice squad
Lynch signed with Pittsburgh's practice squad Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Lynch was available after the Seahawks let him go Aug. 30. The former first-round pick will be able to provide the Steelers' quarterback room with some depth after it was announced Monday that Ben Roethlisberger would miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury.
