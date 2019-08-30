The Seahawks waived Lynch on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Timesreports.

Condotta also notes that Seattle could try to keep Lynch on their practice squad for the 2019 season. Regardless, the 25-year-old will have to continue to wait for his shot at a bigger role under center. Lynch didn't see any regular-season action in 2018. The former first-round pick appeared in five games for Denver between 2016 and 2017, completing a total of 79 passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

