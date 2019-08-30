Paxton Lynch: Let go by Seattle
The Seahawks waived Lynch on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Timesreports.
Condotta also notes that Seattle could try to keep Lynch on their practice squad for the 2019 season. Regardless, the 25-year-old will have to continue to wait for his shot at a bigger role under center. Lynch didn't see any regular-season action in 2018. The former first-round pick appeared in five games for Denver between 2016 and 2017, completing a total of 79 passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Busts 3.0: Don't touch 'em
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg takes his last dive into ADP to identify who is trending up and down as Fantasy...