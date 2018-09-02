Paxton Lynch: Not sticking with Denver
Lynch was cut by the Broncos on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Lynch survived cutdown day but didn't have a spot on the team after the Broncos claimed Kevin Hogan off waivers. The 2016 first-round pick may have a chance to latch on elsewhere as a developmental project,
