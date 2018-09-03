Lynch is slated to work out for the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Broncos recently cut ties with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he figures to catch on elsewhere as a backup. The Bills have current starter Nathan Peterman, as well as 2018 first-rounder Josh Allen on hand, so if Lynch were to sign with Buffalo, he'd be the team's clear-cut No. 3 option. Alternatively, the team may just want to kick the tires on Lynch, with an eye toward having him on a short list of potential replacements should either Peterman or Allen suffer an injury.