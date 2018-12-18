Lynch worked out for the Packers on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear if the Packers took a look at Lynch for any other reason than they wanted to evaluate him as a prospect, but it does at least lead to more speculation that the Packers are considering shutting down starter Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season. Lynch remains a free agent for now, but if the Packers do decide to call it a season for Rodgers, Lynch is presumably the favorite to take his place on the roster.

