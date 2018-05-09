Anau was waived by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Anau spent his first professional season on the practice squad before inking a reserve/future contract with Arizona in January. However, with an influx of players being added to the roster following the draft in April, Anau was deemed expendable. He'll now be subject to waivers and will look to latch on elsewhere for an opportunity.