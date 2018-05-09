Peli Anau: Cut loose by Cardinals
Anau was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.
An undrafted free agent in 2017, Anau spent the season with the Cardinals' practice squad before inking a reserve/future contract in January. However, with an influx of players being signed following this year's draft, Anau has been deemed expendable and will be cut to make room. He'll be subject to waivers, but if cleared, will look to latch on elsewhere for a potential shot at impressing in training camp.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...