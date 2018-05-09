Anau was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website reports.

An undrafted free agent in 2017, Anau spent the season with the Cardinals' practice squad before inking a reserve/future contract in January. However, with an influx of players being signed following this year's draft, Anau has been deemed expendable and will be cut to make room. He'll be subject to waivers, but if cleared, will look to latch on elsewhere for a potential shot at impressing in training camp.