Sewell is training at right tackle in addition to left tackle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

As the 2021 Draft is approaching, Sewell is widely regarded as the top offensive tackle, so his decision to train at right tackle will make him even more versatile. In his last two seasons at Oregon, the 20-year-old didn't allow more than two quarterback pressures throughout his 21 games. With the ability to play both tackle positions, Sewell will likely provide a notable boost on the offensive line for whichever team decides to draft him.