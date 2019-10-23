Penny Hart: Joins Seattle's practice squad
The Seahawks signed Hart (undisclosed) to the practice squad Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Hart appears fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia State spent time with the Colts during the offseason, and he'll now look to show well on Seattle's practice squad.
