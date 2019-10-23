Play

The Seahawks signed Hart (undisclosed) to the practice squad Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Hart appears fully recovered from his undisclosed injury. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia State spent time with the Colts during the offseason, and he'll now look to show well on Seattle's practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories