The Colts waived/injured Hart (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Saturday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Hart was sidelined for much of training camp due to a hamstring injury, though it remains unknown what sort of issue he's currently dealing with. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia State will search for a role elsewhere in the league when healthy.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories