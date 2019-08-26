Percy Harvin: Seeking another NFL opportunity

Harvin announced via his Twitter profile Monday that he is officially un-retiring and wants to play in the NFL again.

If Harvin is able to find another chance in the league, it would be the second time that he leaves retirement to resume playing. The 31-year-old came out of retirement the first time to play for Buffalo again in 2016, but was sidelined after two games by migraines that he had been dealing with throughout his career. Over the course of Harvin's seven-year tenure, he just wasn't able to get back to the numbers he put up in Minnesota to begin his career. The speedy wideout logged 87 catches for 967 yards and six touchdowns in 2011, but was never able to record more than 350 yards in a season after 2012.