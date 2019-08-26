Percy Harvin: Seeking another NFL opportunity
Harvin announced via his Twitter profile Monday that he is officially un-retiring and wants to play in the NFL again.
If Harvin is able to find another chance in the league, it would be the second time that he leaves retirement to resume playing. The 31-year-old came out of retirement the first time to play for Buffalo again in 2016, but was sidelined after two games by migraines that he had been dealing with throughout his career. Over the course of Harvin's seven-year tenure, he just wasn't able to get back to the numbers he put up in Minnesota to begin his career. The speedy wideout logged 87 catches for 967 yards and six touchdowns in 2011, but was never able to record more than 350 yards in a season after 2012.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Duke a breakout star?
In the wake of Lamar Miller's ACL injury, Ben Gretch examines the Texans' options, including...