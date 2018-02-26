The Bears released McPhee (shoulder) on Monday.

Since inking a five-year, $38.75 million contract with the Bears in 2015, McPhee has struggled to stay on the field, with chronic knee issues proving particularly problematic for the outside linebacker. He's missed multiple games in each of his three seasons with Chicago, and though he suited up for 13 contests in 2017, McPhee had his snap counts restricted in most of those outings. While it was a right shoulder injury that resulted in McPhee finishing the past season on injured reserve, it's the health of his knees that will likely give teams pause in handing him significant guaranteed money as he heads back to the free-agent pool. The 29-year-old is probably best utilized as a part-time player at this stage of his career.