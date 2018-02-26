Pernell McPhee: Waived by Chicago
McPhee (shoulder) was waived by the Bears on Monday.
McPhee has struggled to stay healthy since signing a five-year, nearly $39 million contract with the Bears in 2015, and as a result, the team is officially moving on from the linebacker. When healthy, McPhee can be a productive member of any team's defensive front, but it hasn't been easy for him as he has continued to fight through chronic knee problems in addition to a shoulder injury he suffered at the end of last season.
