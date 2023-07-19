The Browns waived Winfrey on Wednesday.
Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the Browns let the defensive tackle go Wednesday after police opened an investigation into an aggravated robbery incident in which Winfrey is listed as suspect. In 13 games last season, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick logged 22 tackles (eight solo).
