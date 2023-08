The NFL suspended Winfrey on Tuesday for two weeks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Winfrey is currently without a team after he was waived by Cleveland earlier in the offseason when police opened an investigation into an aggravated robbery case in which he was a suspect. The 2022 fourth-round pick appeared in 13 games for the Browns last season, tallying 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks.