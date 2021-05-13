site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Pete Guerriero: Replaced in New York
RotoWire Staff
May 13, 2021
The Jets waived
Guerriero on Thursday.
The Jets' decision to waive Guerriero comes in tandem with the team claiming Austin Walter off waivers. Guerriero, who spent time on New York's practice squad last season, is still looking for a chance to make his
