The Cardinals waived Robertson on Tuesday per the NFL's official transaction page.

The 27-year-old was activated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Nov. 8, but only suited up in two games for the team, unable to secure a fantasy-relevant stat. Robertson will hit the open market looking for a reserve role, as he's appeared in just six games in his NFL career.

