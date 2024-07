The Packers cut Bowden on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The move corresponds with the Packers signing quarterback Jacob Eason. Bowden was considered one of the top long-snappers out of the 2024 rookie class, and he was signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent to compete with Matthew Orzech for the job. Should he clear waivers, Bowden will have an opportunity to compete for a special teams spot elsewhere.