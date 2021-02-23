The Texans waived Kalambayi on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kalambayi suited up in 10 games for the Texans in 2020, and he mostly contributed in a special-teams role. The 2018 sixth-round pick has one year left on his rookie deal if he's claimed off waivers. Otherwise, he'll aim to secure a depth role on the open market.
