Hendershot became an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after the Chiefs did not offer a tender on his contract, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Hendershot spent most of the 2024 regular season on the Chiefs' 53-man roster after being traded by the Cowboys in late August. He caught five passes on as many targets for 51 yards across seven regular-season games and played in all three of the Chiefs' playoff games. Hendershot will look to join a team looking to bolster its depth at tight end.