The Browns are expected to sign Brown (hip/shoulder) on Wednesday if he passes his physical, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Texans released Brown on Tuesday after he was inactive for Week 4 due to hip and shoulder injuries. The move was a surprise, given he signed a one-year, $3 million deal in March and started each of the team's first three games, catching seven of 10 targets for 72 yards. If he passes his physical, the undrafted tight end will rejoin the Browns, who he caught two passes with across nine appearances during the 2019 campaign.