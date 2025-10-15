The Cardinals signed Brown to the practice squad Wednesday.

The 31-year-old tight end failed to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll get another opportunity to see regular-season action as a member of the Cardinals' practice squad. Arizona placed Travis Vokolek on injured reserve Wednesday due to a season-ending neck injury, and with Tip Reiman (ankle) also on IR, Brown would be a candidate to be elevated to the Cardinals' active roster should the team require depth at tight end. Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins and Walter Nolen are the three tight ends currently on the Cardinals' active roster.