Brown reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brown made his second appearance of the regular season during Sundays' 27-24 overtime loss to the Jaguars, when he played 20 snaps (eight on offense, 12 on special teams) while recording a tackle on punt coverage. He's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad once more by the Cardinals this season, which could come as soon as Week 13 against the Buccaneers this Sunday.