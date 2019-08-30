Pharoah McKever: Let go by Green Bay
McKever was cut by the Packers on Friday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
McKever latched on with Green Bay in June, and previously spent time with the Jaguars and Steelers. He projects as a possible asset on special teams, and will look for a job with another club.
