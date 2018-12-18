Pharoh Cooper: Cut by Rams
The Rams waived Cooper on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
After emerging from the regular-season opener with an ankle injury, Cooper spent the next nine weeks on IR. Since his return Week 11, he primarily served as a kick returner, bringing out 10 at a clip of 20.2 yards per run back. That's a far cry from his league-leading mark of 27.4 in 2017, and with Todd Gurley (knee) and Justin Davis (shoulder) injured at the moment, Cooper appears to be a roster casualty in order to bolster the backfield for the short term. JoJo Natson will act as the Rams' kick and punt returner for the rest of the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...