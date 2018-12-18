The Rams waived Cooper on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

After emerging from the regular-season opener with an ankle injury, Cooper spent the next nine weeks on IR. Since his return Week 11, he primarily served as a kick returner, bringing out 10 at a clip of 20.2 yards per run back. That's a far cry from his league-leading mark of 27.4 in 2017, and with Todd Gurley (knee) and Justin Davis (shoulder) injured at the moment, Cooper appears to be a roster casualty in order to bolster the backfield for the short term. JoJo Natson will act as the Rams' kick and punt returner for the rest of the campaign.

