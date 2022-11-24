The Cardinals signed Cooper to their practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Cooper previously had two career stints on Arizona's NFL roster, with his best season coming in 2019 when he caught 25 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown over 12 games with the Cardinals. The veteran played in eight games with the Giants last season, tallying four receptions on 11 targets for 33 yards and rushing once for three yards. Cooper has a chance of being elevated to the active roster with both Rondale Moore (groin) and Greg Dortch (thumb) absent from Wednesday's estimated practice and Marquise Brown (foot) yet to be activated from injured reserve.