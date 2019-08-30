Pharoh Cooper: Time up in desert
Cooper was released by the Cardinals on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cooper's departure leaves T.J. Logan and Christian Kirk as the top return options in Arizona. The 2016 fourth-round pick will search for a role on special teams elsewhere in the league.
