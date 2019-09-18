Play

Cooper was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reports.

Cooper was inactive due to a coach's decision for Cincinnati in Week 2, hinting that he did not have a defined role with the team going forward. The return specialist made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2017, so he may have a role for a club looking to claim him off of waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he may end up on the Bengals practice squad.

