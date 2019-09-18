Pharoh Cooper: Waived by Bengals
Cooper was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reports.
Cooper was inactive due to a coach's decision for Cincinnati in Week 2, hinting that he did not have a defined role with the team going forward. The return specialist made the Pro Bowl as a special teams player in 2017, so he may have a role for a club looking to claim him off of waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he may end up on the Bengals practice squad.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Week 2 TE Preview: Olsen's back
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 3 including projections...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Adjustment time
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 Rankings: Injury fallout
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 3 rankings...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Usage alerts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including top waiver adds,...