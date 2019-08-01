Phil Dawson: Announces retirement
Dawson announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dawson, most recently with the Cardinals, hasn't played since November of last year, when he was placed on injured reserve due to a hip injury. Now, after 20 years in the league, the veteran has decided to call it a career.
