LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Cowboys | Eagles | Giants | Commanders | NFC

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles signed Saquon Barkley to a three-year, $37.8 million contract, including $26 million guaranteed. Nick Sirianni said the team definitely plans to make Barkley a featured part of the offense.

"Guys like that, however you use them, they're going to do a good job," Sirianni said. "We're obviously working on the ways we're going to use him now. Our offensive staff's working hard at that. Just really excited to add a player of his caliber to our team."

Sirianni was asked about Barkley's role in the passing game -- he has five seasons with at least 41 receptions -- but the coach refused to predict a number of catches for Barkley this year.

"To say, 'Hey, he's going to get 50 catches, 60 catches, 70 catches — we're way too early for that,'" Sirianni said. "You also have to remember, you've got to share it with some other guys that are really good players, too. You never know how that's going to look, how that's going to play itself out."

I'm excited about Barkley signing with the Eagles, and the offensive line upgrade should be huge for his Fantasy value. While his role in the passing game might be somewhat limited compared to his time with the Giants, and the Tush Push with Jalen Hurts could impact his touchdown total, Barkley is worth drafting early in Round 2 in all leagues.