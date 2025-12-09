Rivers signed with the Colts' practice squad Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rivers turned 44 years old earlier this week and is nearly five full years removed from his last NFL action, but the eight-time Pro Bowler apparently made enough of an impression during his workout Monday for the quarterback-needy Colts to bring him back into the fold for his second stint with Indianapolis. With Daniel Jones (Achilles) lost for the season and Anthony Richardson (orbital) lacking a clear timeline to return from injured reserve, rookie Riley Leonard (knee) is the next man up at quarterback for Indianapolis, but his availability for Sunday's game in Seattle is looking dicey after he sustained a Grade 1 PCL sprain in the Colts' Week 14 loss to the Jaguars. Rivers joins Brett Rypien as quarterbacks on Indianapolis' practice squad, though Rypien probably represents the likelier candidate of the two players to handle backup duties Week 15 if Leonard is cleared to start. During his last NFL campaign back in 2020 with Indianapolis, Rivers started all 16 regular-season contests and completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt and a 24:11 TD:INT.