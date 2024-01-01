The Broncos reverted Dorsett to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Dorsett was elevated from the practice squad for the second time this season ahead of Sunday's Week 17 win over the Chargers, and he played 28 offensive snaps in the contest. The wideout drew two targets but didn't catch either one, and he's been unable to reel in any of his three targets on the campaign. Courtland Sutton (concussion) and Marvin Mims (hamstring) were both inactive Sunday, and Dorsett could be elevated again for Week 18 if either or both of the pair sits out again.