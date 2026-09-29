The Raiders signed Dorsett to their practice squad Tuesday.

Dorsett is in a familiar position after spending almost all of last season on Las Vegas' practice squad. He received one elevation but ended up being a healthy scratch for that contest. Dorsett has played in parts of eight NFL campaigns but hasn't appeared in a regular-season contest since 2023. He'll likely serve as organizational wideout depth for the Raiders, with a gameday elevation potentially dependent on the health of the team's WRs on the active roster.