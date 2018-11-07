Gaines was released Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines earned a starting cornerback spot shortly after Vontae Davis' in-season retirement, but when your starting corner ends up getting a bunch of tackles and pass interference calls, that's not a good thing. The Bills called up undrafted rookie Levi Wallace from the practice squad in a corresponding move, while Ryan Lewis looks like the best bet to temporarily take over starting corner duties across from Tre'Davious White.

