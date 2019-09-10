Gaines worked out for Houston on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

The tryout is significant in that it proves Gaines has recovered from the concussion that landed him on Cleveland's injured reserve Sep. 3. Gaines appeared in seven games for the Bills last season, recording 30 total tackles and two pass breakups over 367 snaps. The Texans currently have six healthy cornerbacks.

