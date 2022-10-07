Lindsay reverted to the Colts' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.
With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) out, Lindsay was elevated to the active roster ahead of Thursday's contest, but the ladder immediately saw an expanded role after Nyheim Hines (concussion) had to leave the game following the Colts' first offensive drive. Lindsay played 30 of the team's 79 offensive snaps, finishing second among running backs behind Deon Jackson's 46, and ended with 14 touches for 54 yards. If Taylor remains sidelined for Week 6, expect Lindsay and Jackson to continue garnering major roles for Indianapolis' offense.
