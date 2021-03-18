Lindsay (hip) is now an unrestricted free agent, with the Broncos rescinding his RFA tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Broncos had given Lindsay an original-round tender, allowing other teams to sign him to an offer sheet without forfeiting a draft pick. It sounds like the Broncos were preparing for the running back to leave, so they seemingly did him a favor in allowing him to be an unrestricted free agent instead of restricted. Lindsay now faces a simpler process for finding his next team, while the Broncos can focus on finding a cheaper backup running back behind Melvin Gordon. They still have Royce Freeman under contract for one more season, and Mike Boone agreed to a two-year contract Wednesday.