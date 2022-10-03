With Jonathan Taylor dealing with an ankle injury, Lindsay is a candidate to be elevated from the Colts' practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Taylor's Week 5 status is unclear at this stage, but if he's out or limited Thursday, Nyheim Hines would be in line for added touches out of Indy's backfield versus Denver, while Lindsay could also potentially mix in. With that in mind, the 28-year-old may be worth a speculative add by those who roster Taylor or are scrambling for a short-term flyer at running back.