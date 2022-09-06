The Colts signed Lindsay to their practice squad Tuesday.
Lindsay was surprisingly released by the Colts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, but he'll rejoin the organization via the practice squad. The veteran running back will likely push Deon Jackson for the No. 3 spot behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but the Colts may elect to keep Jackson on the active roster due to his experience on special teams.
