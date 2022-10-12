Lindsay (undisclosed) was not present during Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan reports.
With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) sidelined, Lindsay was elevated from the practice squad for Week 5 and immediately saw an expanded role after Nyheim Hines (concussion) left the game following the Colts' first possession. It's unclear why Lindsay missed practice, but his absence is concerning given Taylor was held out of practice as well and Hines was limited to non-contact drills, leaving Deon Jackson and D'Vonte Price, who's on the team's practice squad, as the only healthy running backs participating Wednesday. More clarity on the Colts' backfield will come following Thursday and Friday's practices.
